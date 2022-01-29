Karnataka records 33,337 fresh Covid cases

Karnataka on Saturday reported 69,902 recoveries and 33,337 fresh cases.

With 70 fresh fatalities, including 13 in Bangalore Urban, nine in Mysuru, five each in Kalaburagi, Dakshina Kannada and Udupi districts, the toll climbed to 38,874.

Bengaluru Urban accounted for 16,586 fresh infections.

Dharwad district recorded 1,278 cases, Hassan 1,039, Mysuru 2,431 and Tumakuru reported 1,192 fresh infections.

