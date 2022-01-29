Karnataka records 33,337 fresh Covid cases

Karnataka records 33,337 fresh Covid cases

Bengaluru Urban accounted for 16,586 fresh infections

DHNS
DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • Jan 29 2022, 22:55 ist
  • updated: Jan 29 2022, 23:09 ist
Representative image. Credit: PTI file photo

Karnataka on Saturday reported 69,902 recoveries and 33,337 fresh cases.

With 70 fresh fatalities, including 13 in Bangalore Urban, nine in Mysuru, five each in Kalaburagi, Dakshina Kannada and Udupi districts, the toll climbed to 38,874.

Bengaluru Urban accounted for 16,586 fresh infections.

Dharwad district recorded 1,278 cases, Hassan 1,039, Mysuru 2,431 and Tumakuru reported 1,192 fresh infections.

Karnataka
Coronavirus
Covid-19

