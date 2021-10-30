Karnataka records 347 fresh Covid infections, 10 fatalities

Karnataka on Saturday continued to report more new cases than recoveries with 347 fresh Covid-19 cases and 255 discharges. The caseload in the state has swelled to 29,88,041 while 10 new fatalities have taken the toll to 38,071.

The positivity rate for the day stood at 0.31 per cent while case fatality rate (CFR) was 2.88 per cent. The total number of recoveries are now 29,41,233, leaving 8,708 active cases.

Bengaluru Urban accounted for 166 new cases. The city saw 100 discharges and 4 deaths. Apart from Bengaluru Urban, Chikkaballapura, Dakshina Kannada, Davangere, Hassan, Haveri and Mysuru districts recorded one death each.

Mysuru recorded the second highest fresh infections with 44, Dakshina Kannada 21, Tumakuru 19, Udupi and Uttara Kannada 14 each.

A total of 1,08,868 samples were tested for Covid-19 on Saturday. As many as 2,00,367 Covid vaccine doses were administered in the day, taking the tally to 6,53,00,111.