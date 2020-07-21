Karnataka records 3,649 fresh coronavirus cases

Karnataka reported 3,649 fresh Covid-19 cases on Tuesday, taking the active case tally to 44,140. The day also saw 1,664 patients being discharged from hospitals. A total of 61 people lost their lives including six due to non-Covid causes.

Bengaluru Urban accounted for 1,714 new cases followed by Ballari 193, Dakshina Kannada 149, Mysuru 135, and Yadgiri 117. Bengaluru also accounted for 22 of the deaths reported on Tuesday. As many as 16 out of the 61 dead patients passed away at their residence and two of them were brought dead.

The state tested 43,904 samples on Tuesday with RT-PCR tests constituting 23,885, Antigen 19,328, TrueNAT 551, and CBNAAT 140. The state reached a cumulative tally of 10,64,734 tests on Tuesday across 88 labs in the state. The state’s recovery rate stands at 35.82% and the mortality rate at 2.06%. The state capital’s recovery rate stands at 21.39% while the mortality rate stands at 2.06%.



“In order to ramp up testing in containment zones, two lakh rapid antigen test kits have been procured and supplied to all districts. A total of 50,000 antigen tests will be conducted in Bengaluru Rural and Urban districts. Our target is to conduct 35,000 antigen tests per day,” Medical Education Minister Dr. K Sudhakar tweeted.

According to the numbers tweeted by Sudhakar, Bengaluru Urban has been set the highest testing target per day with 11,500 tests and Bengaluru Rural 500 tests.