Karnataka records 390 fresh Covid infections

Karnataka records 390 fresh Covid infections

The day's test positivity rate stood at 1.61%

DHNS
DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • Sep 21 2022, 21:51 ist
  • updated: Sep 22 2022, 04:08 ist

Karnataka recorded 390 Covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours, taking the state's active caseload to 3,334, according to the Health department's official bulletin released on Wednesday.

The day's test positivity rate stood at 1.61%. Of the 390 cases, 205 were recorded in Bengaluru. No deaths were reported.

A total of 24,175 tests were conducted on the day. As many as 490 people were discharged, taking the total recoveries to 40,18,862.

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Karnataka
Covid-19
Coronavirus
India News

What's Brewing

What does Putin's 'partial' mobilisation mean?

What does Putin's 'partial' mobilisation mean?

Collectors clamour for rare Queen Elizabeth II coins

Collectors clamour for rare Queen Elizabeth II coins

PayCM posters with Bommai's face surface in Bengaluru

PayCM posters with Bommai's face surface in Bengaluru

'Must visit once': Bengaluru pothole gets 5-star rating

'Must visit once': Bengaluru pothole gets 5-star rating

Lesser known facts about Comedy King Raju Srivastava

Lesser known facts about Comedy King Raju Srivastava

 