Karnataka records 390 fresh Covid infections

Karnataka recorded 390 Covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours, taking the state's active caseload to 3,334, according to the Health department's official bulletin released on Wednesday.

The day's test positivity rate stood at 1.61%. Of the 390 cases, 205 were recorded in Bengaluru. No deaths were reported.

A total of 24,175 tests were conducted on the day. As many as 490 people were discharged, taking the total recoveries to 40,18,862.