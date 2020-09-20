Karnataka records 60k cases in a week; 1-yr-old girl dies of Covid-19

Over the last week, the state has registered 60,192 Covid-19 cases, out of which 8,191 were reported on Sunday.

The highest concentration of Sunday’s cases is 3,332 in Bengaluru Urban, which nevertheless amounts to 41% of the cases. The rest of the day's caseload was strewn across the state's 28 remaining districts, with the next highest numbers being in Mysuru (481), Dakshina Kannada (380), Koppal (337), Ballari (298), and Udupi and Shivamogga with 295 cases each. Interestingly, Chitradurga reported zero cases.

For latest updates on coronavirus outbreak, click here

There were also 101 new deaths reported, the majority of which (32) had transpired in Bengaluru Urban. The next highest numbers were 12 in Mysuru and eight in Ballari. The remaining were distributed across 17 districts.

The youngest fatality was a one-year-old girl from Mysuru with breathlessness. She died on September 15 in a private hospital on the day she tested positive for Covid-19. However, she was not the only child fatality reported on Sunday. Another was a 12-year-old boy in Bengaluru urban, who also died on the same day of diagnosis, but in a government hospital. He had a fever and a cough.

The oldest fatality was a 96-year-old man in Mysuru, who succumbed to the disease on September 9, six days after being diagnosed with the disease. He had breathlessness and was a diabetes patient.

The state also saw 8,611 recoveries on Sunday, out of which 2,970 cases (34.4%) were in Bengaluru Urban.

Coronavirus India update: State-wise total number of confirmed cases, deaths on September 20

Bengaluru situation

The concentration of new cases in Bengaluru were highest in Yelahanka and West Zone (both of which reported a 16% share), which is a sudden shift in the number of new cases. For much of August and September, West Zone had the lion’s share of new cases. East Zone had 15% of new cases, while the South had 14%.

According to the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP), it carried out 22,486 tests on Sunday. The city’s positivity rate is 13.98%. The city’s positivity rate has been averaging around this for the last two weeks.