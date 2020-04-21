Karnataka records ten more coronavirus cases, tally jumps to 418

The state reported 10 new Covid-19 cases on Tuesday as the total count jumped to 418. It also reported a death, an 80-year-old man from Kalaburagi, taking its death toll to 17. The day also saw three more patients being shifted to ICU.

On the bright side, 17 patients were discharged from across the state on Tuesday. So far, 129 people have recovered from the illness. The number of active cases in the state stands at 272.

Follow latest updates on the COVID-19 pandemic here

Vijayapura and Kalaburagi reported three cases each on Tuesday. All three positive cases from Vijayapura are primary contacts of Patient 306. Among three cases reported from Kalaburagi. Two cases are from the Nanjanagud pharma cluster and secondary contacts of Patient 52. Dakshina Kannada and Belagavi reported one case each.

“We tested 2,773 people for Covid-19 on Tuesday, the highest so far for a single day. Earlier, we used to test 500 samples per day, which was ramped up to 1,000, 1,500, 2,000. Now, we are testing more than 2,500 per day,” said S Suresh Kumar, Karnataka in-charge of Covid-19 media briefings.

“All Group A and B staff of 18 departments will attend work from Wednesday. 33% of Group C and D will also work,” Kumar, also the Education minister said.

“All private medical colleges have been instructed to set up fever clinics. The respective deputy commissioners will have control over these clinics,” Kumar said.