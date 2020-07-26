Karnataka records yet another single-day high of 5,199 new coronavirus infections

Karnataka’s Covid-19 crisis seems to have no end in sight with the state recording a new high of 5,199 cases in a single day on Sunday. The day also saw 82 related fatalities.

In keeping with a trend, Bengaluru Urban accounted for lion’s share with 1,950 new cases and 29 deaths. The next hardest-hit district was Ballari with 579 cases followed by Mysuru 230 cases, Bengaluru Rural 213 and Dakshina Kannada 199 fresh infections, which also reported the next highest tally of deaths with seven.

The state government, which has stopped providing patient details and history, could not shed light on the number of cases in children or people in the vulnerable age-group. Where the Covid-19 information is clearer is in the number of discharges (there were 2,088 of them on Sunday, out of which 647 or (30.9%) were in Bengaluru Urban.

Among the deaths, most of them were a few days apart, with the oldest having transpired on July 11. This was a 34-year-old man in Bengaluru, who had Severe Acute Respiratory Infection (SARI), and comorbidities of diabetes and hypertension. He had died within a day of being identified by the state as Covid-19 positive.

Twenty-two of the 82 fatalities did not have any comorbidities, although in several cases, any existing comorbidities were not yet known to the government as the individuals were brought dead or had died at home without having entered Covid therapy at a hospital. This comprises four individuals (two in Bagalkot, one each in Tumakuru and Belgavi).

The youngest Covid-19 fatality was a 21-year-old woman in Davangere who had no known comorbidities but had symptoms of SARI. She died within 24 hours of being diagnosed with the disease on July 23. The oldest fatality is an 82-year-old man in Bengaluru Urban with symptoms of Influenza-like Illness (ILI) and diabetes who died within hours of being diagnosed of the diseases on July 24.

The state also noted that 632 people are in ICU.