Karnataka: Recruitment scam rocks animal husbandry dept

Another recruitment scam has rocked the state government.

A schoolteacher from Bagalkot has been arrested for carrying out a fake but well-organised and highly sophisticated recruitment scam in the Animal Husbandry and Veterinary Services Department.

Police say Jnanadeva Jadhav, in his 40s, issued a recruitment notification by forging the signature of Animal Husbandry Minister Prabhu B Chauhan, invited applications to fill Group 'C' and 'D' posts, selected 63 candidates and even published the list on the department's website.

The scam came to light when the list of "selected" candidates was sent to the chief minister's office in the Vidhana Soudha. Separately, the public was asked to contact the office of N Ramesh, Joint Director (Administration), Animal Husbandry and Veterinary Services, in person, by post or by e-mail (jdaahvs@ gmail.com) on or before June 30, 2022, if they had any objections to the recruitment process.

A teacher at an aided school, Jadhav was posted in the minister's office two years ago. He knew the inner workings of the department, including vacancies and the recruitment process. He decided to fake the entire process in order to make a quick buck, police said.

The lid was blown off the scam when the department, as well as senior officials in the government, learnt about the "selection" of 63 candidates for the posts of First Division Assistant (FDA), Second Division Assistant (SDA) and Group 'D' assistants. Not only was the list sent to the CMO but details were also briefly updated on the department's website (http://ahvs.kar.nic.in). The final list also made it to the website, shocking officials in no small measure because no notification was issued in the first time.

An internal probe later found that a fake notification inviting applications to fill up 93 posts was issued on the website using the minister's name and signature.

The joint director filed a police complaint on July 30. The website URL of the department has been changed.

Vinayak Patil Vasantrao, DCP (North), said the suspect had been taken into custody and would be grilled about the modus operandi.

A senior police officer said the fraud happened in Bagalkot and Jadhav likely had an accomplice. "Candidates say they had paid him for selection. We will summon them and ask them as to how much they had paid," he added. Jadhav will also be taken to Bagalkot, he said without giving details.

Jadhav has been booked under IPC Sections 420 (cheating and dishonesty including delivery of a property), 465 (forgery) and 471 (using forged as genuine).