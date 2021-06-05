Karnataka reported 1,784 'black fungus' cases: K Sudhakar

Karnataka has reported 1,784 cases of mucormycosis or black fungus while 62 have recovered and 111 have died, said State Health Minister Dr K Sudhakar on Saturday.

The state government is mulling including black fungus treatment under Ayushman Bharat Arogya Karnataka scheme for the people falling under the low income and lower middle-class group, he said.

Black fungus broke out in the state as a post-Covid complication during the second wave. "A total of 1,784 cases of black fungus have been reported in the state and 62 have recovered. Sufficient medicine has been allocated to the state," Sudhakar said in a statement.

Read | Karnataka battles acute shortage of 'black fungus' drug

According to him, 1,564 people in the state are being treated for black fungus. "While 62 people have recovered, unfortunately 111 people have lost their lives to the black fungus," the Minister said.

He said 9,750 vials of Amphotericin-B drug used for treatment of black fungus has been allocated by the Centre, of which 8,860 vials were received on Friday. "So far, we have received 18,650 vials. 8,860 vials have been used by government hospitals and 9,740 vials provided to private hospitals," the Minister said.

Speaking about the vaccination drive, he said about 70-75 lakh people would be provided vaccines in June. "About 1.5 crore doses have been administered in the state so far. By the end of June, about 2.25 crore people will receive at least one dose of vaccine in our state. Everyone will be vaccinated soon," Sudhakar said.

According to him, the second wave may subside in the state by June-end but insisted upon the people to follow Covid-appropriate behaviour.