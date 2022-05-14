Karnataka reports 103 new Covid cases

Karnataka reports 103 new Covid cases

Suraksha P
Suraksha P, DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • May 14 2022, 21:52 ist
  • updated: May 15 2022, 00:24 ist

Karnataka reported 103 new cases of Covid-19, including 96 in Bengaluru Urban district on Saturday, according to the Department of Health and Family Welfare's bulletin.

The day’s test positivity rate stood at 0.54%. The Covid toll remains at 40,063. About 96 people were discharged. The number of active cases in the state is now 1,868. 

A total of 19,045 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours.  

