Karnataka reports 103 new Covid cases

Karnataka reported 103 new cases of Covid-19, including 96 in Bengaluru Urban district on Saturday, according to the Department of Health and Family Welfare's bulletin.

The day’s test positivity rate stood at 0.54%. The Covid toll remains at 40,063. About 96 people were discharged. The number of active cases in the state is now 1,868.

A total of 19,045 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours.