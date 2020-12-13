Karnataka reports 1,196 fresh Covid-19, five deaths

Karnataka added 1,196 new Covid- 19 cases and five related fatalities, taking the infection count to 9.01 lakh and the death toll to 11,944, the health department said on Sunday.

The day also saw 2,036 patients getting discharged after recovery and there were 17,409 active cases in the state.

The state's cumulative Covid-19 tally stood at 9,01,410, including 11,944 deaths and 8,72,038 discharges, a Health department bulletin said.

A total of 17,149 patients were stable in isolation at designated hospitals while 260 remained in intensive care units. As many as 672 fresh cases were from Bengaluru Urban district which also accounted for three of the five deaths.

Dakshina Kannada and Mysuru reported the other fatalities. Most of the dead had a history of Severe Acute Respiratory Infection (SARI). Chikkaballapura district reported 55 new cases, Mysuru 42, Ballari and Dakshina Kannada 36, Chitradurga 33, Kodagu 30, Raichur 29 followed by others.

Bengaluru Urban district has the highest tally of 3,78,529 positive cases, followed by Mysuru 51,413 and Ballari 38,513 among the districts.

Among discharges too Bengaluru urban tops the list with total 3,62,231 discharges, followed by Mysuru 50,029 and Ballari 37,689.

A total of 1,23,55,358 samples have been tested so far with 88,542 of them, including 8,768 rapid antigen tests, being done on Sunday. 

