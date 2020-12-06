Karnataka reports 1,321 Covid-19 cases, 10 deaths

Karnataka on Sunday reported 1,321 fresh Covid-19 infections and 10 mortalities taking the total cases and fatalities to 8,93,006 and 11,856 respectively, the health department said.

The total number discharged were 8,55,750, including 889 today. As many as 25,381 were active cases including 280 in the ICU, the department said in its bulletin.

Almost all the districts in Karnataka saw a steep decline in the cases and fatalities, including Bengaluru, though it alone was on the higher side with the figures of infection in three digits.

The city today reported 733 infections and seven fatalities more than half of the total infections and deaths in the state. Cumulatively, the city reported 3,74,024 infections, 4,183 deaths, 3,50,204 who got discharged, including 275 today, and 19,636 active cases.

The reduction in cases and infections since the past two months finally culminated in zero infections in Bidar whereas only four districts reported deaths, including Bengaluru.

Districts which reported infections in single digit were Ramanagar (2), Koppal (3), Bagalkote (5), Chikkaballapura (7) and Gadag (8). While Bengaluru reported seven deaths, one death each was reported in Bidar, Dakshina Kannada and Kolar.

According to the bulletin, 68 fresh cases were reported in Mysuru, 52 in Tumakuru, 43 in Haveri, 41 each in Hassan and Mandya. Cases were also reported in Ballari, Belagavi, Chamarajanagar, Chikkamagaluru, Chitradurga, Dakshina Kannada, Davangere, Dharwad, Kalaburagi, Kodagu, Kolar, Raichur, Shivamogga, Udupi, Uttara Kannada and Vijayapura.

There were as many as 99,320 tests done during the day and the number included 83,698 using the RT-PCR and other methods taking the total tests done so far to 1.17 crore, the department added.