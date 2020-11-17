Karnataka reports 1,336 new Covid-19 cases; 16 deaths push toll to 11,557

Karnataka reported 1,336 new Covid-19 cases and 16 related fatalities, taking the total number of infections to 8,64,140 and the death toll to 11,557, the Health Department said on Tuesday.

The day also saw 2,100 patients getting discharged after recovery.

Of the 1,336 fresh cases reported on Tuesday, 729 were from Bengaluru Urban alone.

As of November 17 evening, cumulatively 8,64,140 Covid-19 positive cases have been confirmed in the state, which includes 11,557 deaths and 8,27,241 discharges, the Health Department said in its bulletin.

It said, out of 25,323 active cases, 24,630 patients are in isolation at designated hospitals and are stable, while 693 are in ICU.

As many as nine of the 16 deaths reported on Tuesday are from Bengaluru Urban, followed by Dakshina Kannada (2), Ballari, Dharwad, Raichur, Tumakuru and Uttara Kannada (1).

Most of the dead were either with a history of Severe Acute Respiratory Infection (SARI) or Influenza-like illness (ILI).

Among the districts where the new cases were reported, Bengaluru Urban accounted for 729, followed by Tumakuru (89), Mysuru (52), Bengaluru Rural (40), Mandya (38), Hassan and Dakshina Kannada (30), Chikkamagaluru (29), Davangere and Bagalkote (24) and Chikkaballapura (21) among others.

Bengaluru Urban district tops the list of positive cases, with a total of 3,58,606 infections, followed by Mysuru (49,600) and Ballari (37,938).

Among discharges too, Bengaluru Urban tops the list with 3,36,880 followed by Mysuru (47,884) and Ballari (37,055).

A total of over 96,44,009 samples have been tested so far, out of which 75,384 were tested on Tuesday alone, and 13,392 among them were rapid antigen tests.