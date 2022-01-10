Karnataka reports 146 more Omicron cases, tally reaches 476

Karnataka Health Minister K Sudhakar on Monday said 146 more cases of Omicron variant of coronavirus have been detected in the state. This takes the state's tally of Omicron cases to 476.
"146 new cases of Omicron have been confirmed in Bengaluru today, taking the overall tally in Karnataka to 479," Sudhakar said in a tweet. The country’s first two Omicron cases were detected in the state on December 2.
— Dr Sudhakar K (@mla_sudhakar) January 10, 2022
