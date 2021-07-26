Karnataka reports 1,606 fresh Covid cases, 31 deaths

Karnataka on Monday reported 1,606 new Covid-19 cases, taking the tally to 28,96,163 while 31 deaths pushed the toll to 36,405.

The day also saw 1,937 discharges, continuing to outnumber fresh cases, taking the total number of recoveries in the state so far to 28,36,678. Out of new cases reported on Monday, 467 were from Bengaluru Urban.

The total number of active cases stood at 23,057. The positivity rate for the day was 1.4% and the case fatality rate 1.93%.

Among the districts, Dakshina Kannada reported 357 cases and Mysuru 162. Out of deaths reported on Monday, four were from Dakshina Kannada, three each from Haveri, Mysuru and Uttara Kannada. Cumulatively, a total of 3,79,66,095 samples have been tested in the state so far, out of which 1,14,072 were on Monday alone.

On Monday, 2,30,313 doses of Covid vaccine were administered taking the total doses administered so far to 2,91,18,544.