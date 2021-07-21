Karnataka reports 1,639 new Covid cases, 36 deaths

Karnataka on Wednesday reported 1,639 new cases of Covid-19 and 36 deaths, taking the total number of infections to 28,88,341 and death toll to 36,262, the health department said.

The day also saw 2,214 discharges, pushing the total number of recoveries to 28,26,411.

Bengaluru Urban recorded 419 new cases, as the city saw 963 discharges and 7 deaths.

Active cases in the state stood at 25,645.

Dakshina Kannada recorded 6 deaths, Hassan and Kolar (3), Chamarajanagara, Dharwad, Shivamogga (2), followed by others.

After Bengaluru Urban, Dakshina Kannada reported the highest number of new cases with 190 followed by Mysuru 160, Hassan 141 and Udupi 104.

Bengaluru Urban district tops the list of positive cases, with 12,23,226, followed by Mysuru 1,71,552 and Tumakuru 1,17,149.

Among discharges too, Bengaluru Urban tops the list with 11,97,916. Mysuru has reported 1,67,391 and Tumakuru 1,14,743.

Cumulatively a total of 3,72,85,851 samples have been tested so far,of which 1,52,714 were tested on Wednesday alone.