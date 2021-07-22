Karnataka reports 1,653 Covid-19 cases, 31 deaths

Karnataka reports 1,653 Covid-19 cases, 31 deaths

Bengaluru Urban recorded 418 new cases, as the city saw 1,162 discharges and 3 deaths

PTI
PTI, Bengaluru,
  • Jul 22 2021, 20:29 ist
  • updated: Jul 22 2021, 20:47 ist
Representative image. Credit: PTI file photo

Karnataka reported 1,653 new cases of Covid-19 and 31 deaths, taking the caseload to 28,89,994 and death toll to 36,293, the health department said on Thursday. Active cases were now at 24,695. The day also saw 2,572 discharges, pushing the total number of recoveries to 28,28,983.

Bengaluru Urban recorded 418 new cases, as the city saw 1,162 discharges and 3 deaths.

Belagavi and Kolar recorded four deaths each, Bengaluru Urban and Dakshina Kannada (3), Bagalkote, Chamarajanagara, Dharwad, Hassan and Shivamogga (2), followed by others. After Bengaluru Urban, Dakshina Kannada accounted for the most number of fresh cases with 229, Mysuru 134, Kodagu 107 and Tumakuru 104.

Bengaluru Urban district tops the list of positive cases, with 12,23,644, followed by Mysuru 1,71,686 and Tumakuru 1,17,253.

Among discharges too, Bengaluru Urban tops the list with 11,99,078, followed by Mysuru 1,67,621 and Tumakuru 1,14,820.

Cumulatively 3,74,26,194 samples have been tested, of which 1,40,343 were tested on Thursday alone.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Karnataka
Coronavirus
Covid-19

Related videos

What's Brewing

Pune 1919: When India’s made its tryst with Olympics

Pune 1919: When India’s made its tryst with Olympics

Absent crowds, Tokyo Olympics have shot at being green

Absent crowds, Tokyo Olympics have shot at being green

New varieties of rice that can survive storms invented

New varieties of rice that can survive storms invented

NSO flagged 'misuse risk' before Pegasus row erupted

NSO flagged 'misuse risk' before Pegasus row erupted

For deaf transgender athlete, Tokyo 2020 brings hope

For deaf transgender athlete, Tokyo 2020 brings hope

Ola electric scooter to be available in 10 colours

Ola electric scooter to be available in 10 colours

Amid Covid gloom, could it be 'India Shining' in Tokyo?

Amid Covid gloom, could it be 'India Shining' in Tokyo?

Greg Chappell once rejected Chahar: Venkatesh Prasad

Greg Chappell once rejected Chahar: Venkatesh Prasad

From China to Germany, floods expose climate dangers

From China to Germany, floods expose climate dangers

Two pandemic-hit Olympics: 1920, 2021

Two pandemic-hit Olympics: 1920, 2021

 