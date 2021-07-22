Karnataka reports 1,653 Covid-19 cases, 31 deaths

Karnataka reported 1,653 new cases of Covid-19 and 31 deaths, taking the caseload to 28,89,994 and death toll to 36,293, the health department said on Thursday. Active cases were now at 24,695. The day also saw 2,572 discharges, pushing the total number of recoveries to 28,28,983.

Bengaluru Urban recorded 418 new cases, as the city saw 1,162 discharges and 3 deaths.

Belagavi and Kolar recorded four deaths each, Bengaluru Urban and Dakshina Kannada (3), Bagalkote, Chamarajanagara, Dharwad, Hassan and Shivamogga (2), followed by others. After Bengaluru Urban, Dakshina Kannada accounted for the most number of fresh cases with 229, Mysuru 134, Kodagu 107 and Tumakuru 104.

Bengaluru Urban district tops the list of positive cases, with 12,23,644, followed by Mysuru 1,71,686 and Tumakuru 1,17,253.

Among discharges too, Bengaluru Urban tops the list with 11,99,078, followed by Mysuru 1,67,621 and Tumakuru 1,14,820.

Cumulatively 3,74,26,194 samples have been tested, of which 1,40,343 were tested on Thursday alone.