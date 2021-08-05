Karnataka reports 1,785 new Covid-19 cases, 25 deaths

PTI
PTI, Bengaluru,
  • Aug 05 2021, 21:33 ist
  • updated: Aug 05 2021, 21:33 ist
Representative Image. Credit: DH Photo/Pushkar V

Karnataka reported 1,785 fresh cases of coronavirus and 25 deaths, taking the total number of infections to 29.13 lakh and toll to 36,705, the health department said on Thursday. The day also saw 1,651 discharges, taking the total number of recoveries in the state so far to 28,52,368.

Out of 1,785 new cases reported on Thursday, 414 were from Bengaluru Urban, as the city saw 554 discharges and only 5 deaths. Total number of active cases in the state is at 24,414.

While the positivity rate for the day stood at 1.10 per cent, case fatality rate (CFR) was at 1.40 per cent. Out of 25 deaths reported on Thursday 5 are from Bengaluru Urban, Belagavi, Dakshina Kannada and Kolar 3, Mandya, Mysuru and Udupi 2, followed by others.

Also Read | Covaxin supply from Bharat Biotech's Malur and Ankleshwar units to begin in September

Among the districts where the new cases were reported, Bengaluru Urban accounted for 414, Dakshina Kannada 337, Udupi 134, Hassan 125, Mysuru 105, Kodagu 100, followed by others.

Bengaluru Urban district tops the list of positive cases, with a total of 12,29,340, followed by Mysuru 1,73,599 and Tumakuru 1,18,136.

Cumulatively a total of 3.93 crore samples have been tested in the state so far, out of which 1,61,662 were tested on Thursday alone.

Karnataka
Covid-19
Coronavirus

