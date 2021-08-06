Karnataka reports 1,805 Covid cases, 36 deaths

Karnataka on Friday reported 1,805 new cases of Covid-19 and 36 deaths, taking the total number of infections to 29,15,317 and death toll to 36,741, the health department said.

The day also saw 1,854 discharges, taking the total number of recoveries to 28,54,222.

Bengaluru Urban logged 441 new cases, as the city saw 434 discharges and 7 deaths.

Active cases in the state stood at 24,328.

While the positivity rate for the day stood at 1.11 per cent, case fatality rate (CFR) was at 1.99 per cent.

Kolar reported five deaths, Mysuru (4), Dakshina Kannada, Hassan and Mandya (3), Chikkaballapura, Chitradurga, Dharwad and Udupi (2), followed by others.

After Bengaluru Urban, Dakshina Kannada accounted for the next highest in number of new cases with 411 followed by Udupi 153, Hassan 103 and Mysuru 90.

Bengaluru Urban district has a total of 12,29,781 cases, followed by Mysuru 1,73,689 and Tumakuru 1,18,194.

Among discharges too, Bengaluru Urban tops the list with 12,05,312, followed by Mysuru 1,70,017 and Tumakuru 1,16,148.

Cumulatively a total of 3,95,52,008 samples have been tested, of which 1,62,338 were tested on Friday alone.