Karnataka reports 1,913 new Covid-19 cases, 48 deaths

Karnataka reported 1,913 new Covid-19 cases and 48 deaths on Tuesday, taking the total number of infections to 28,74,597 and toll to 35,944.

The day also saw 2,489 discharges, continuing to outnumber the fresh cases, taking the total number of recoveries in the state so far to 28,04,396. Out of 1,913 new cases reported on Tuesday, 401 were from Bengaluru Urban, as the city saw 707 discharges and only eight deaths.

The total number of active cases stood at 34,234. While the positivity rate for the day was 1.53 per cent, the Case Fatality Rate (CFR) was 2.50 per cent.

Out of 48 deaths reported on Tuesday, nine were from Dakshina Kannada, Bengaluru Urban (8), Kolar (7), Mysuru and Shivamogga (3), followed by others. Among the districts where the new cases were reported, Bengaluru Urban accounted for 401, Dakshina Kannada 222, Mysuru 198, Hassan 191, Tumakuru 170, followed by others.

Bengaluru Urban district topped the list of cases with a total of 12,20,098, followed by Mysuru 1,70,151 and Tumakuru 1,16,516.

Among discharges too, Bengaluru Urban was on top with 11,91,673, followed by Mysuru 1,65,204 and Tumakuru 1,14,047.

Cumulatively a total of 3,61,68,611 samples have been tested in the state so far, out of which 1,24,594 were on Tuesday alone.