Karnataka reports 200 new Delta variant cases, 33 new Kappa cases

Karnataka on Thursday revealed 200 new cases of Delta variant (B.1.617.2), taking the total to 518 cases, and 33 new cases of the Kappa variant (B.1.617.1) taking its tally to 145. Members of the State Genomic Surveillance Committee told DH that though the Delta variant was more infectious than the SARS-CoV-2 that is currently in circulation in the population, it was yet to be investigated whether it caused more morbidity or mortality.

Prof Satyajit Mayor, Director, National Centre for Biological Sciences, and member of the committee, told DH, "These cases may mostly be a backlog. What needs to be investigated is whether these cases have caused more harm in the State. It seems to be more infectious. Mortality data in this country is very sketchy. We don't have data on virulence and case fatality rate. Data from the UK says the Delta variant spreads faster. Covid cases seem to be on the decline and the Delta variant is replacing the variant of SARS-CoV-2 previously in circulation. If the variant reflects in the overall Covid surge, then it may be a cause of worry."

Experts said there is a need to reduce the time lag in genomic sequencing. It currently takes four weeks in the state to complete the testing procedure on a batch of samples, starting from sample collection, transportation of specimen, and sequencing, to bioinformatic analysis.

Rao said if results are a month old, it is difficult to ascertain patient zero (index patient). "There is a need to trace back to patient zero and prospectively look at primary and secondary contacts. This is very essential to keep a track of the new variants. We're trying to create a heat map, if possible, district-wise, to get representation of cases. It's in the discussion-stage but we need to move towards real-time monitoring rather than look at cases retrospectively. This data will now go to various districts and will be correlated with patient codes. Metadata analysis is yet to be done by the BBMP and other districts."

Dr Vishal Rao, Dean, Centre for Academic Research, HCG, another member, told DH, "These cases seem to be at least three to four weeks old. The Delta variant has been a predominant contributor to the second wave but it is showing up in numbers only now. This gives us a reaffirmation that it is a 'variant of concern'. The Kappa variant continues to be a variant of interest. But in the coming days, anything related to the sub-lineages of the B.1.617 is something we need to closely watch for."