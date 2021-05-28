Karnataka reports 22,823 new Covid-19 cases, 401 deaths

Karnataka registered 22,823 new Covid-19 cases on Friday.
The active cases in the state now stand at 3,72,373.
Bengaluru Urban's single-day tally came down to 5,736 new cases.
As many as 401 deaths were reported, with Bengaluru Urban recording 192 deaths and Ballari 17. With this, the total death toll has risen to 27,806.
The state recorded 52,253 discharges from hospitals, taking the total recoveries to 21,46,621.
So far, Karnataka has seen 25,46,821 positive cases. The positivity rate for the day stood at 16.42% while the case fatality rate for the day was 1.75%. As many as 1,38,983 samples were tested on Friday taking the total tests done so far to 2,93,37,928.
As many as 1,30,16,720 people have received vaccination so far.
