Karnataka reports 2,290 new Covid-19 cases, 68 deaths 

Karnataka reported 2,290 new Covid-19 cases and 68 deaths on Friday, taking the total number of infections to 28,67,158 and toll to 35,731.

The day also saw 3,045 discharges, continuing to outnumber the fresh cases, taking the total number of recoveries in the state so far to 27,93,498, a health department bulletin said.

Out of 2,290 new cases reported on Friday, 472 were from Bengaluru Urban, as the city saw 814 discharges and 12 deaths.

The total number of active cases in the state is 37,906. While the positivity rate for the day stood at 1.48 per cent, case fatality rate (CFR) was at 2.96 per cent.

Out of 68 deaths reported on Friday, 12 were from Bengaluru Urban, Dakshina Kannada accounted for nine, Mysuru seven, Davangere and Dharwad five each, followed by others.

Among the districts where the new cases were reported, Bengaluru Urban accounted for 472, Hassan 228, Mysuru 216, Dakshina Kannada 209, followed by others. Bengaluru Urban district topped the list of positive cases, with a total of 12,18,493, followed by Mysuru 1,69,304 and Tumakuru 1,16,079.

Among discharges too, Bengaluru Urban was on top with 11,89,233, followed by Mysuru 1,63,744 and Tumakuru 1,13,575. Cumulatively a total of 3,56,30,054 samples have been tested in the state so far, out of which 1,53,740 were on Friday alone.