Karnataka reports 2,479 new Covid-19 cases, four deaths

The spike in new cases was driven by Bengaluru Urban which contributed 2,053 infections and three deaths

PTI
PTI, Bengaluru,
  • Jan 04 2022, 21:03 ist
  • updated: Jan 04 2022, 21:03 ist
A health worker collects swab samples of a passenger for Covid-19 test, amid rise in coronavirus cases in Bengaluru on Monday, January 3, 2022. Credit: IANS File Photo

Fresh Covid-19 cases saw another big spike for the fourth consecutive day in Karnataka on Tuesday with 2,479 infections and four deaths, taking the cumulative infections and fatalities to 30,13,326 and 38,355 respectively, the health department said.

The state is witnessing an uptick in fresh infections since January 1 when the tally breached the 1,000 mark after a gap of three months. On January 2, there were 1,187 cases whereas on January 3, 1,290 cases were reported.

The department said in its bulletin that 288 people were discharged, taking the total number of recoveries to 29,61,410. Active cases stood at 13,532.

The spike in new cases was driven by Bengaluru Urban which contributed 2,053 infections and three deaths.

Also read: WHO sees more evidence that Omicron affects upper respiratory tract, causes milder symptoms

Other districts too had fresh cases including 75 in Dakshina Kannada, 72 in Udupi, 48 in Mysuru, 45 in Belagavi, 29 in Dharwad and 18 in Hassan.

Other than Bengaluru, one death occurred in Dakshina Kannada. There were zero fatalities in 29 districts whereas Haveri reported zero infections and zero deaths.

The positivity and case fatality rates for the day were 2.59 per cent and 0.16 per cent, respectively.

A total of 95,391 samples were tested in the state including 68,798 RT-PCR tests on Tuesday, taking the cumulative number of specimens examined to 5.68 crore.

There were 4,51,249 inoculations done, taking the total vaccinations against Covid to 8.75 crore, the department said.

