Karnataka reports 261 new Covid-19 cases, 5 deaths

Karnataka reports 261 new Covid-19 cases, 5 deaths

Total number of active cases in the state is at 8,267

PTI
PTI, Bengaluru,
  • Nov 04 2021, 19:50 ist
  • updated: Nov 04 2021, 19:51 ist
A health worker collects samples of passengers for Covid-19 test at city railway station during Covid-induced lockdown in Bengaluru. Credit: PTI File Photo

Karnataka on Thursday reported 261 new cases of Covid-19 and 5 deaths, taking the total number of infections to 29,89,275 and the death toll to 38,095, the health department said.

The day also saw 296 discharges, pushing the total number of recoveries to 29,42,884. Bengaluru Urban accounted for 157 new cases, as the city saw 171 discharges and 1 death.

Total number of active cases in the state is at 8,267. While the positivity rate for the day stood at 0.48 per cent, case fatality rate (CFR) was at 1.91 per cent.

Also read: Covid cases break records across Europe as winter takes hold

After Bengaluru Urban, Dakshina Kannada reported the second-highest of 16 new cases today, Tumakuru 15 and Mysuru 13.

Bengaluru Urban district now has a total of 12,52,414 positive cases, followed by Mysuru 1,79,246 and Tumakuru 1,20,875.

Among discharges too, Bengaluru Urban tops the list with 12,29,740, followed by Mysuru 1,76,560 and Tumakuru 1,19,484.

Cumulatively a total of 5,11,37,646 samples have been tested, of which 53,488 were tested today alone. 

Check out latest coronavirus-related videos from DH:

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Bengaluru
Karnataka
India News
Covid-19
Coronavirus

Related videos

What's Brewing

The art and ritual of rangoli

The art and ritual of rangoli

Indian designer finds sustainable way to high fashion

Indian designer finds sustainable way to high fashion

Leaky SpaceX capsule toilet leaves astronauts in a fix

Leaky SpaceX capsule toilet leaves astronauts in a fix

Bees, sheep, crops: Solar developers tout benefits

Bees, sheep, crops: Solar developers tout benefits

Will 'Annaatthe' set the cash registers ringing?

Will 'Annaatthe' set the cash registers ringing?

DH Toon | 'Happy Diwali from Modi govt'

DH Toon | 'Happy Diwali from Modi govt'

How much does a baleen whale eat?

How much does a baleen whale eat?

Meet the small-nation, carbon-negative club

Meet the small-nation, carbon-negative club

 