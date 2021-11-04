Karnataka reports 261 new Covid-19 cases, 5 deaths

Karnataka on Thursday reported 261 new cases of Covid-19 and 5 deaths, taking the total number of infections to 29,89,275 and the death toll to 38,095, the health department said.

The day also saw 296 discharges, pushing the total number of recoveries to 29,42,884. Bengaluru Urban accounted for 157 new cases, as the city saw 171 discharges and 1 death.

Total number of active cases in the state is at 8,267. While the positivity rate for the day stood at 0.48 per cent, case fatality rate (CFR) was at 1.91 per cent.

After Bengaluru Urban, Dakshina Kannada reported the second-highest of 16 new cases today, Tumakuru 15 and Mysuru 13.

Bengaluru Urban district now has a total of 12,52,414 positive cases, followed by Mysuru 1,79,246 and Tumakuru 1,20,875.

Among discharges too, Bengaluru Urban tops the list with 12,29,740, followed by Mysuru 1,76,560 and Tumakuru 1,19,484.

Cumulatively a total of 5,11,37,646 samples have been tested, of which 53,488 were tested today alone.

