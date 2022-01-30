Karnataka reports 28,264 Covid cases, 68 deaths

Karnataka on Sunday reported 28,264 new Covid cases and 68 deaths, including a 17-year-old boy, taking the active case load to 2.51 lakh. The positivity rate for the day came down to 16.38% from the 19.37% reported on Saturday.

Bengaluru accounted for 11,938 (42%) of the new cases as interior districts posted high number of infections. Mysuru reported 2,322 fresh infections followed by Dharwad (1,356), Tumakuru (1,165) and Ballari (964).

New Covid cases have been coming down over the last seven days. On January 23, the state reported 50,210 cases which has come down by 43% in the cases reported over the last 24 hours.

However, the number of deaths have been going up consistently during the week with Saturday's 70 coming as a high point till now since the beginning of the third wave.

Of the 68 deaths reported Sunday, 14 were from Bengaluru and 10 from Mysuru. Ballari and Dakshina Kannada each reported seven deaths. The fatalities include a 17-year-old male patient from Chitradurga and 25-year-old female from Ballari both of whom did not have any known comorbidities.

The number of discharges was 29,244, slightly higher than the total infections.

