Karnataka reports 289 new Covid cases, four deaths

DHNS
DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • Dec 27 2021, 22:46 ist
  • updated: Dec 28 2021, 01:13 ist
Credit: DH Photo/S K Dinesh

Karnataka logged 289 cases of Covid-19 and four deaths on Monday, taking the total number of infections to 30,04,876 and the toll to 38,316.

The day also saw 254 discharges, taking the total number of recoveries in the state so far to 29,59,082.

Bengaluru Urban continued to top the state in number of cases (172). The city also saw 155 discharges and two deaths. The total number of active cases in the state is now 7,449. While the positivity rate for the day stood at 0.49 per cent, the case fatality rate was 1.38 per cent.

Besides the deaths in Bengaluru Urban, one fatality each was reported from Kodagu and Uttara Kannada.

Among the districts, Kodagu reported 37, Tumakuru 15, and Dakshina Kannada accounted for 12 cases.

Cumulatively a total of 5,60,56,875 samples have been tested in the state so far, out of which 58,495 were tested on Monday.

