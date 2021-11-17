Karnataka reports 308 Covid-19 cases, eight deaths

Bengaluru Urban reported 207 Covid-19 cases

DHNS
DHNS,
  • Nov 17 2021, 22:47 ist
  • updated: Nov 18 2021, 04:35 ist
Credit: PTI File Photo

Karnataka reported 308 fresh Covid-19 cases and eight deaths on Wednesday.

Bengaluru Urban reported 207 cases followed by Mysuru (21) Tumakuru (18) and Kodagu accounted for 11 cases. Of the eight deaths, Bengaluru accounted for two while Chitradurga, Dakshina Kannada, Hassan, Kolar, Koppal and Mysuru reported one death each.

The day also saw 384 discharges, taking the total number of recoveries in the state to 29,46,985. The total number of active cases in the state now stands at 7,409. While the positivity rate for the day was 0.29%, the case fatality rate was
2.59%.

Karnataka conducted 1,04,090 tests on Wednesday and as many as 6,85,417 vaccine doses were administered in the day. 

Karnataka
Bengaluru
Covid-19
Coronavirus

