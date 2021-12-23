Karnataka reports 321 new Covid cases, four deaths

While the state reported 253 discharges, Bengaluru accounted for 162 of them

  Dec 23 2021
  • updated: Dec 23 2021, 01:02 ist
Karnataka on Wednesday reported 321 new Covid cases and four deaths, taking the total positive cases reported so far to 30,03,265 and the toll to 38,299.

Bengaluru accounted for 211 cases and reported no deaths. Dakshina Kannada and Kodagu reported 20 cases each, Mysuru reported 19 cases and Uttara Kannada 13. Belagavi, Kolar, Kodagu and Dakshina Kannada accounted for one death each.

The positivity rate for the day was 0.32%. While the state reported 253 discharges, Bengaluru accounted for 162 of them. As many as 97,897 tests were done on Wednesday.

The active case count stands at 7,138 in the state. A total of 5,40,453 vaccine doses administered on Wednesday took the vaccination tally in the state to 8,38,48,315.

