Karnataka reports 366 new Covid cases, 17 deaths

Karnataka, on Sunday, reported 366 new cases of Covid-19 and 17 deaths.

On the same day, 801 discharges were reported, taking the total number of active cases to 6,488.

Bengaluru Urban reported the highest number of cases at 224, followed by Mysuru and Belagavi, each of which reported 17 new cases.

CORONAVIRUS UPDATES ONLY ON DH

Of the remaining districts, except Dakshina Kannada (10), all others reported cases in single digits.

With 11 deaths, Bengaluru also had the highest number of fatalities. Six districts reported one death each.

Testing has been reduced in the last few days after the third wave began to wane. On Sunday, a total of 52,475 tests were conducted in the state.

Check out latest coronavirus-related videos from DH:

Check out latest coronavirus-related videos from DH: