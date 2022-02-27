Karnataka reports 366 new Covid cases, 17 deaths

Karnataka reports 366 new Covid cases, 17 deaths

Bengaluru Urban reported the highest number of cases at 224

DHNS
DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • Feb 27 2022, 22:45 ist
  • updated: Feb 27 2022, 23:03 ist
A health worker with swab samples of people collected for Covid-19 test. Credit: PTI File Photo

Karnataka, on Sunday, reported 366 new cases of Covid-19 and 17 deaths.

On the same day, 801 discharges were reported, taking the total number of active cases to 6,488.

Bengaluru Urban reported the highest number of cases at 224, followed by Mysuru and Belagavi, each of which reported 17 new cases.

CORONAVIRUS UPDATES ONLY ON DH

Of the remaining districts, except Dakshina Kannada (10), all others reported cases in single digits.

With 11 deaths, Bengaluru also had the highest number of fatalities. Six districts reported one death each.

Testing has been reduced in the last few days after the third wave began to wane. On Sunday, a total of 52,475 tests were conducted in the state. 

Check out latest coronavirus-related videos from DH:

Check out latest coronavirus-related videos from DH:

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Karnataka
Covid-19
Coronavirus
Bengaluru
India News

Related videos

What's Brewing

In Pics | European countries that depend on Russian gas

In Pics | European countries that depend on Russian gas

Ukrainian couple rush to marry amid Russian invasion 

Ukrainian couple rush to marry amid Russian invasion 

Ukraine crisis: Is the heroic ‘Ghost of Kyiv’ real?

Ukraine crisis: Is the heroic ‘Ghost of Kyiv’ real?

'Gangubai Kathiawadi' has an impressive second day

'Gangubai Kathiawadi' has an impressive second day

Why we dream about past loves

Why we dream about past loves

Organic wine slowly finding takers

Organic wine slowly finding takers

'Bheemla Nayak' day 2 box office collection report out

'Bheemla Nayak' day 2 box office collection report out

DH Toon | Vladimir Putin deadlier than coronavirus?

DH Toon | Vladimir Putin deadlier than coronavirus?

Gorakhnath Temple: Mutt with political clout

Gorakhnath Temple: Mutt with political clout

Ukraine crisis: Europe's dependence on Russian energy

Ukraine crisis: Europe's dependence on Russian energy

 