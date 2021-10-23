Karnataka reports 371 new Covid cases, 7 deaths

Karnataka reports 371 new Covid cases, 7 deaths

The positivity rate for the day was 0.30% while the case fatality rate stood at 1.88%

DHNS
DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • Oct 23 2021, 21:51 ist
  • updated: Oct 23 2021, 23:09 ist
A health worker inoculates a beneficiary with the dose of Covishield vaccine against the coronavirus during a door-to-door vaccination campaign. Credit: PTI File Photo

Karnataka on Saturday reported 371 fresh cases of Covid-19 and seven related deaths as the caseload reached 29,85,598 and toll 38,002.

The state has 8,914 active carriers of the virus as of October 23. The day also saw 342 discharges, pushing the total number of recoveries to 29,38,653.

CORONAVIRUS SPECIAL COVERAGE ONLY ON DH

The positivity rate for the day was 0.30% while the case fatality rate stood at 1.88%.   

Bengaluru Urban accounted for 193 new infections followed by Dakshina Kannada 34, Mysuru 25 and Hassan and Tumakuru 23 recorded fresh cases each. The state capital recorded four deaths while Dakshina Kannada, Kolar and Tumakuru reported one death each.

As many as 1,20,073 samples were tested for Covid-19 and 2,45,505 doses of vaccine were administered on Saturday. 

Check out latest coronavirus-related videos from DH:

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Karnataka
Bengaluru
Covid-19
Coronavirus
India News

Related videos

What's Brewing

Assam connected with first electric train service

Assam connected with first electric train service

Indy autonomous cars gear up for race without drivers

Indy autonomous cars gear up for race without drivers

Banksy's shredded art & how it is still breaking banks

Banksy's shredded art & how it is still breaking banks

Covid-19 cuts India's life expectancy by 2 years: Study

Covid-19 cuts India's life expectancy by 2 years: Study

How you can make your social media a happier place

How you can make your social media a happier place

Birthday special: 5 must-watch Prabhas movies

Birthday special: 5 must-watch Prabhas movies

 