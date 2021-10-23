Karnataka reports 371 new Covid cases, 7 deaths

Karnataka on Saturday reported 371 fresh cases of Covid-19 and seven related deaths as the caseload reached 29,85,598 and toll 38,002.

The state has 8,914 active carriers of the virus as of October 23. The day also saw 342 discharges, pushing the total number of recoveries to 29,38,653.

The positivity rate for the day was 0.30% while the case fatality rate stood at 1.88%.

Bengaluru Urban accounted for 193 new infections followed by Dakshina Kannada 34, Mysuru 25 and Hassan and Tumakuru 23 recorded fresh cases each. The state capital recorded four deaths while Dakshina Kannada, Kolar and Tumakuru reported one death each.

As many as 1,20,073 samples were tested for Covid-19 and 2,45,505 doses of vaccine were administered on Saturday.

