Karnataka reports 40 new Covid cases

As many as 86 people were discharged on Tuesday, taking the total recoveries to 39,04,577

Suraksha P
Suraksha P, DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • Apr 12 2022, 22:22 ist
  • updated: Apr 13 2022, 01:40 ist

Karnataka registered 48 new Covid cases and zero deaths related to the infection, according to the official bulletin released by the government on Tuesday. 

With this, the total number of Covid cases has touched 39,46,084 in the state. The Bengaluru Urban district alone accounted for 40 cases. 

The day’s test positivity rate stood at 0.57%. With zero deaths, the state’s Covid toll remains at 40,057. 

As many as 86 people were discharged on Tuesday, taking the total recoveries to 39,04,577. The number of active cases in the state is now 1,408. 

A total of 8,332 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours. With this, the total number of tests done so far rose to 6,57,14,448. 

As many as 72,802 Covid vaccine doses were administered on Tuesday, taking the total doses given to the citizens so far to 10,50,52,740.

