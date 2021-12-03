Karnataka reports 413 new Covid cases, four deaths

DHNS
DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • Dec 03 2021, 22:52 ist
  • updated: Dec 04 2021, 00:22 ist
People wait for their turn to get covid-19 vaccine at Government primary hospital Mallathahalli, during Covid-19 vaccination drive, in Bengaluru. Credit: IANS

Karnataka logged 413 new Covid-19 cases and four deaths on Friday. The day also saw 256 discharges, taking the total number of recoveries in the state so far to 29,52,101.

Bengaluru Urban continued to top the list of cases (212). The city also saw 185 discharges and two deaths. The total number of active cases in the state are now 6,896.

The positivity rate for the day stood at 0.39% and the case fatality rate (CFR) was 0.96%.

Mysuru district reported 45 followed by Shivamogga 33 and Tumakuru 30.

