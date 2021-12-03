Karnataka reports 413 new Covid cases, four deaths

Karnataka logged 413 new Covid-19 cases and four deaths on Friday. The day also saw 256 discharges, taking the total number of recoveries in the state so far to 29,52,101.

Bengaluru Urban continued to top the list of cases (212). The city also saw 185 discharges and two deaths. The total number of active cases in the state are now 6,896.

CORONAVIRUS SPECIAL COVERAGE ONLY ON DH

The positivity rate for the day stood at 0.39% and the case fatality rate (CFR) was 0.96%.

Mysuru district reported 45 followed by Shivamogga 33 and Tumakuru 30.

Check out latest coronavirus-related videos from DH: