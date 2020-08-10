Karnataka reports 4,267 new Covid-19 cases; 114 deaths

Karnataka reported 4,267 new Covid-19 cases on Monday and 114 Covid-19 deaths taking the fatalities to 3,312 and active cases to 79,908. Eight people died due to non-Covid-19 reasons.

Monday's 5,218 discharges took the total number of recoveries to 99,126. The total number of Covid-19 cases is now 1.82 lakh.

For latest updates on coronavirus outbreak, click here

The state did only 22,620 tests taking the total number of tests to count to 1.72 lakh. Bengaluru reported 1,243 new cases and 36 new deaths. Twelve districts reported cases in triple digits. The recovery rate of Bengaluru is now 54.58% and the mortality rate is 1.69%. In comparison, the state's recovery rate is 54.36% and the mortality rate is 1.82%.