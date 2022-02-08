Karnataka reports 4,452 Covid-19 cases, 51 deaths

Karnataka on Tuesday reported 4,452 new cases and 51 fatalities, taking the tally to 39,06,761 and toll to 39,447. There were 19,067 discharges today, pushing the total number of recoveries to 37,94,866, a health bulletin said.

Of the new cases, 2,139 were from Bengaluru Urban that saw 8,604 people being discharged and 17 virus-related deaths.

The total number of active cases across the state is now 72,414. While the positivity rate for the day stood at 5.01 per cent, the case fatality rate (CFR) was 1.14 per cent.

Of the 51 deaths, 17 are from Bengaluru Urban, Dakshina Kannada (7), Kolar and Tumakuru (4), Ballari and Mysuru (3), Chitradurga, Dharwad and Udupi (2), followed by others.

After Bengaluru Urban, Belagavi recorded the second highest number of cases with 352, Mysuru 222, Tumakuru 221, Dakshina Kannada 146, Shivamogga 122, Hassan 103 and Dharwad 102.

Bengaluru Urban district now has a total of 17,62,315 cases, Mysuru 2,27,458 and Tumakuru 1,58,223. According to the bulletin, Bengaluru Urban tops the list among discharges with 17,16,457, followed by Mysuru 2,21,860 and Tumakuru 1,53,477. Cumulatively, a total of 6,28,91,697 samples have been tested, of which 88,797 were on Tuesday alone.

