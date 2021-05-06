Karnataka reports 49,058 new Covid-19 cases

Karnataka reports 49,058 new Covid-19 cases, 328 deaths

Bengaluru has so far reported 8,87,086 infections and 7,145 deaths

PTI
PTI, Bengaluru,
  • May 06 2021, 19:41 ist
  • updated: May 06 2021, 22:47 ist
Bengaluru urban district alone reported 23,706 fresh infections and 139 fatalities. Credit: PTI file photo

Karnataka's active caseload breached five lakh with 49,058 fresh Covid-19 infections on Thursday, while the toll stood at 17,212 with 328 deaths, the health department said.

According to the department bulletin, the infection count is now 17,90,104 whereas there are 5,17,075 active cases in the state.

With 18,943 discharges on Thursday, 12,55,797 people have been discharged so far.

Bengaluru urban district alone reported 23,706 fresh infections and 139 fatalities.

The city has so far reported 8,87,086 infections and 7,145 deaths.

There were 3,32,732 active cases.

Mysuru and Tumakuru emerged as the next major hotspots in Karnataka with 2,531 and 2,418 infections and 18 and 14 fatalities respectively.

According to the bulletin, 1,652 infections were reported in Kalaburagi, 1,526 in Udupi, 1,503 in Hassan, 1,191 in Dakshina Kannada, 963 in Bengaluru Rural and 922 in Ballari.

Bagalkote, Belagavi, Chamarajanagar, Davangere, Dharwad, Kodagu, Kolar, Raichur, Shivamogga, Uttara Kannada, Vijayapura and Yadgir were among the districts with over 500 infections.

A total of 1,64,441 tests were done on Thursday, including 1,53,370 using the RT PCR and other methods, taking the tally to 2.65 crore, the department added.

Assembly Elections 2021 | Catch all the news updates here

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Karnataka
Coronavirus
COVID-19

Related videos

What's Brewing

Delhi's autorickshaws become Covid-19 ambulances

Delhi's autorickshaws become Covid-19 ambulances

From the Newsroom: SC hails HCs' role during pandemic

From the Newsroom: SC hails HCs' role during pandemic

The Channel Islands: Caught in the Brexit crossfire

The Channel Islands: Caught in the Brexit crossfire

Can Covid-19 vaccines affect your period?

Can Covid-19 vaccines affect your period?

Japan town builds giant squid statue with Covid grant

Japan town builds giant squid statue with Covid grant

Two Pandemics: Doctors find that Covid spurs diabetes

Two Pandemics: Doctors find that Covid spurs diabetes

'Arena of men': The Kosovo women taking on patriarchy

'Arena of men': The Kosovo women taking on patriarchy

 