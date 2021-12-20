Karnataka reports 5 more Omicron variant cases; state tally 19

Karnataka on Monday reported five more cases of the Omicron variant, taking the state's tally to 19.

State's Health and Medical Education Minister K Sudhakar said that the five cases are from Dharwad (54-year-old male), Bhadravathi (20-year-old woman), Udupi (82-year-old male and 73-year-old female) and Mangaluru (19-year-old woman).

So far, Bengaluru, Belagavi, Dakshina Kannada, Dharwad, Udupi, and Shivamogga have reported Omicron cases.

