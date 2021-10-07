Karnataka reports 523 fresh Covid-19 cases, nine deaths

Karnataka recorded 523 fresh Covid-19 cases and nine deaths on Wednesday, taking the total number of infections to 29,79,331 and the death toll to 37,854.

The day also saw 621 discharges, taking the total number of recoveries in the state so far to 29,29,629. Bengaluru Urban topped the list in the number of infections with 205, as the city saw 230 discharges and two deaths.

The total number of active cases in the state is 11,819.

While the positivity rate for the day stood at 0.39 per cent, the Case Fatality Rate (CFR) was 1.72 per cent. Out of nine deaths reported on Wednesday, five were from Mysuru, two from Bengaluru Urban and one each from Dakshina Kannada and Tumakuru.

Among the districts where the new cases were reported, Bengaluru Urban accounted for 205 infections, Mysuru 62, Hassan 50, Dakshina Kannada 43, followed by others.

Cumulatively, a total of 4,83,39,815 samples have been tested in the state so far, out of which 1,31,898 were on Wednesday alone.

Owing to the government holiday on Wednesday for Mahalaya Amavasya, only 79,845 Covid vaccine doses were administered, taking the total doses given so far to 5,75,10,871.

