Karnataka reports 56 new Covid cases

With 1,357 active cases, Bengaluru still remains at the centre of the pandemic while three districts are a distant second with less than 20 active cases

DHNS
DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • Apr 10 2022, 23:36 ist
  • updated: Apr 11 2022, 02:54 ist

Karnataka on Sunday reported 56 new Covid cases and zero deaths as the total active cases reached 1,441.

Bengaluru Urban reported 49 cases while Dakshina Kannada and Dharwad showed two cases. Ballari, Belagavi and Tumakuru reported one case each. Sunday also saw the discharge of 45 persons.

With 1,357 active cases, Bengaluru still remains at the centre of the pandemic while three districts are a distant second with less than 20 active cases.

The report also showed that as many as 15 districts do not have any active cases.

