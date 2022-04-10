Karnataka reports 56 new Covid cases

Karnataka on Sunday reported 56 new Covid cases and zero deaths as the total active cases reached 1,441.

Bengaluru Urban reported 49 cases while Dakshina Kannada and Dharwad showed two cases. Ballari, Belagavi and Tumakuru reported one case each. Sunday also saw the discharge of 45 persons.

With 1,357 active cases, Bengaluru still remains at the centre of the pandemic while three districts are a distant second with less than 20 active cases.

The report also showed that as many as 15 districts do not have any active cases.

Watch the latest DH Videos here: