Karnataka reports 629 new Covid-19 cases, 17 deaths

Among new cases, Dakshina Kannada accounted for 96 cases

DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • Sep 28 2021, 22:15 ist
  • updated: Sep 28 2021, 23:20 ist
Beneficiaries wait in queues to receive Covid-19 vaccine dose, in Hubballi. Credit: PTI Photo

Karnataka logged 629 new Covid-19 cases and 17 deaths on Tuesday, taking the total number of infection cases to 29,74,528 and the toll to 37,763.

The day also saw 782 discharges, taking the total number of recoveries in the state, so far, to 29,24,102.

Out of the 629 new cases reported on Tuesday, 229 were from Bengaluru Urban. Bengaluru Urban saw 199 discharges and six deaths. The total number of active cases in the state are 12,634.

The positivity rate for the day stood at 0.67% and the case fatality rate was 2.7%. Dakshina Kannada reported two deaths, followed by Belagavi (3) and a few other districts reporting one death each.

Among new cases, Dakshina Kannada accounted for 96 cases, Mysuru 58, Udupi 39, and Kodagu 30, followed by others.

A total of 4,73,92,952 samples have been tested for Covid in the state so far, out of which 93,014 tests were done on Tuesday alone.

5.5 cr jab milestone

The state administered 2,03,327 doses on Tuesday taking the total doses administered so far to 5,51,32,150.

