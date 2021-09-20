Karnataka reports 677 new Covid cases, 24 deaths

Karnataka on Monday logged 677 new Covid-19 cases and 24 deaths, taking the total number of infections to 29,68,543 and the toll to 37,627. The day also saw 1,678 discharges, taking the total number of recoveries in the state so far to 29,16,530.

Out of 677 new cases reported on Monday, 213 were from Bengaluru Urban, as the city saw 362 discharges and seven deaths.

SPECIAL CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE ONLY ON DH

The total number of active cases stood at 14,358. While the positivity rate for the day was 0.60 per cent, the Case Fatality Rate (CFR) was 3.54 per cent. Behind Bengaluru Urban in the number of deaths was Belagavi and Udupi (4 each), Hassan (3), Dakshina Kannada (2), followed by others.

In cases in districts, Dakshina Kannada accounted for 102, Udupi 63, Uttara Kannada 41, Mysuru and Hassan 37, followed by others. Bengaluru Urban district topped the list of positive cases, with a total of 12,43,693, followed by Mysuru 1,77,329 and Tumakuru 1,19,937.

Among discharges too, Bengaluru Urban headed the list with 12,20,278, followed by Mysuru 1,74,408 and Tumakuru 1,18,351. Cumulatively a total of 4,63,85,349 samples have been tested in the state so far, out of which 1,12,160 were on Monday alone

Check out DH's latest video: