Karnataka reports 7,040 fresh Covid-19 cases, 124 deaths

A day after posting the high single-say spikes for both the state and Bengaluru on Saturday, health officials revealed a slightly less number - 7,040 new Covid cases - on Sunday.

Bengaluru reported 2,131 cases followed by Mysuru (620), Belagavi (478), Ballari (381) and Kalaburgi (285). A total of 124 deaths were reported on Sunday, 49 of them in Bengaluru alone.

For latest updates and live news on coronavirus, click here

The youngest fatality was a 23-year-old man in Dharwad with symptoms of Severe Acute Respiratory Infection and the oldest was an 85-year-old Bengaluru resident who had symptoms of Influenza Like Illness (ILI) and was suffering from chronic liver disease.

CORONAVIRUS SPECIAL COVERAGE ONLY ON DH

According to the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP), 36% of new cases were found in South and West Zones (18% each).

A majority of the new cases (over 510) are in their thirties, while the next largest age group comprises about 430 people in their twenties. According to the Palike data slightly less than 15,000 tests were done on Sunday in the city.