Karnataka reports 7,955 new Covid-19 cases, 46 deaths

Karnataka logged 7,955 new Covid-19 cases and 46 related fatalities, taking the total number of infections to 10.48 lakh and the toll to 12,813, the Health Department said on Friday.

Out of the 7,955 fresh cases reported on Friday, 5,576 cases were from Bengaluru Urban alone.

The day also saw 3,220 patients getting discharged after recovery. Cumulatively 10,48,085 Covid-19 positive cases have been confirmed in the state, which includes 12,813 deaths and 9,77,169 discharges, the Health Department said in a bulletin.

Out of 58,084 active cases, 57,706 patients are stable and in isolation at designated hospitals, while 378 are in Intensive Care Units. Bengaluru Urban accounted for 29 of the 46 deaths reported on Friday, Mysuru had 5, Belagavi and Kalaburagi 2 each, and one each from Ballari, Bengaluru Rural, Bidar, Chikkaballapura, Chitradurga, Dharwad, Mandy and Uttara Kannada.

Among the districts where new cases were reported, Bengaluru Urban accounted for 5,576, Mysuru 283, Kalaburagi 211, Bidar 186, Hassan 153, Tumakuru 145, Vijayapura 127, Chikkaballapura 119, Dakshina Kannada 115, followed by others.

Bengaluru Urban district headed the list of positive cases, with a total of 4,70,014, followed by Mysuru 57,668 and Ballari 40,395.

Among discharges too, Bengaluru Urban was on top with 4,22,719, followed by Mysuru 54,911 and Ballari 39,168. A total of over 2,24,58,762 samples have been tested so far, out of which 1,35,163 were on Friday alone.