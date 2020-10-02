Karnataka reports 8,793 cases, 125 Covid-19 deaths

Karnataka reports 8,793 cases and 125 Covid deaths taking the active case tally to 1,11,986 and death toll to 9,119. Nineteen people died due to non-Covid causes.

7,094 patients were discharged taking the total number of recoveries to 4,99,506. The total number of positive cases are 6,20,630. The total number of patients admitted in the ICU are 827. Bengaluru accounts for 285 of these cases. 92,059 tests were conducted on Friday, including 44,046 rapid antigen

tests.

Bengaluru Urban reported 4,259 cases followed by 405 in Tumakuru, 315 in Hassan, 307 in Shivamogga and Bengaluru Rural 298. Bengaluru now has 51,389 active cases and the death toll in the state capital has now reached

3,025.