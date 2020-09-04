Karnataka reports 9,280 new Covid-19 cases, 116 deaths

Karnataka on Friday reported a spike of 9,280 new cases of Covid-19 and 116 related fatalities, taking the total number of infections to 3,79,486 and death toll to 6,170, the health department said. The day also saw 6,161 patients getting discharged after recovery.

Out of 9,280 fresh cases reported today, 2,963 cases were from Bengaluru urban alone.

For latest on coronavirus outbreak, click here

As of September 4 evening, cumulatively 3,79,486 Covid-19 positive cases have been confirmed in the state, which includes 6,170 deaths and 2,74,196 discharges, the health department said in its bulletin.

It said out of 99,101 active cases, 98,316 patients are in isolation at designated hospitals and are stable, while 785 are in ICU. According to the bulletin, 25 out of total 116 deaths reported today are from Bengaluru urban, followed by Mysuru (11), Davangere and Dharwad (10), Ballari (8), Dakshina Kannada (7), Belagavi and Shivamogga (6), Bengaluru Rural and Tumakuru (4), Bidar and Raichur (3); Chikkamaaluru, Gadag, Hassan, Kalaburagi, Udupi and Vijayapura (2), and Bagalkote, Chamarajanagara, Chikkballapura, Kolar, Koppal, Mandya and Uttara Kannada (1).

Most of the dead are either with a history of Severe Acute Respiratory Infection (SARI) or Influenza-like illness (ILI).

Among the districts where the new cases were reported, Bengaluru urban accounted for 2,963, Mysuru 776, Ballari 447, Dakshina Kannada 428, Tumakuru 424, Shivamogga 350, Hassan 340, Dharwad 297, Belagavi 278, Davangere 263, followed by others.

Bengaluru Urban district tops the list of positive cases, with a total of 1,41,664 infections, followed by Ballari 23,038 and Mysuru 20,604.

Coronavirus India update: State-wise total number of confirmed cases, deaths on September 4

Among discharges too Bengaluru urban tops the list with total 97,926 discharges, followed by Ballari 17,640 and Mysuru 13,646.

A total of 31,97,110 samples were tested so far, out of which 73,192 were tested on Friday alone.

Among the samples tested today 31,641 were rapid antigen tests.