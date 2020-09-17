Karnataka reports 9,366 new Covid-19 cases, 93 deaths

DHNS
DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • Sep 17 2020, 22:27 ist
  • updated: Sep 18 2020, 00:23 ist
Representative image. Credit: DH Photo

As many as 9,366 cases new cases and 93 Covid deaths were reported on Thursday. But the data logjam continued due to the doctors' strike as 15 districts reported zero discharges and seven districts reported new cases in double digits. 

Bengaluru Urban reported the highest single-day spike of 3,799 new cases and 34 deaths. There are 41,053 active cases in the state capital and the death toll is now 2,556.

Ballari reported 677 cases, Mysuru 591, Tumakuru 381 and Dakshina Kannada 308. 

Karnataka
Coronavirus
COVID-19

