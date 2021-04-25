Karnataka reports biggest single-day spike of 34,804 Covid-19 cases, 143 deaths

Covid-19 cases set another grim milestone on Sunday with Karnataka posting 34,804 cases. Bengaluru Urban alone accounted for whopping 20,733 cases. As many as 143 deaths were reported on the same day.

Compared with Saturday’s numbers, the daily cases of Sunday increased by 5,366 and is in line with the warning by officials. Health Minister Dr K Sudhakar had cautioned that ignoring Covid-19 appropriate behaviour will lead to 30,000 daily cases.

While the 18.2% increase in daily numbers took the state’s active caseload to 2.62 lakh, the new record for Bengaluru came at a time when the city is struggling to accommodate the existing number of patients many of whom are complaining that they are not receiving any care.

The previous record was set on Saturday when the state reported 29,438 cases and Bengaluru 17,342 cases.

Elsewhere in the state, Tumakuru posted 1,153 cases, followed by Kodagu (1,077), Bengaluru Rural (864), Mandya (814), Kolar (782) and Hassan (768). Only Gadag and Haveri posted less than 100 Covid patients.

The number of persons in the intensive care unit (ICU) across the state went up to 1,492, more than double the 721 persons reported on Monday. Of the new numbers, 338 were from Bengaluru followed by 265 from Kalaburagi.

Coming after a record 208 deaths on Saturday, Sunday’s figure of 143, however, may not be a dip considering the time lapse in reporting of the deaths. Many of the numbers reported on Sunday accounted for the deaths which took place three or five days ago while at least four dated back to April 12.

Along with the near 21,000 cases, Bengaluru reported 77 deaths, including six persons who died at home and two brought dead on April 21 and 23.

Cases in other districts seemed to be climbing. Ballari reported 16 deaths, the highest after Bengaluru.