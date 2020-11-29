Karnataka reports decline in new Covid-19 cases

Karnataka on Sunday reported a decline in the number of new Covid-19 cases at 1,291, and 15 related fatalities, taking the total number of infections to 8,83,899 and the toll to 11,765, the health department said.

The day also saw 1,530 patients getting discharged after recovery, while active cases touched 24,503.

On Saturday, the state had reported 1,522 cases and 12 fatalities. Bengaluru Urban today reported 686 cases and 10 deaths, followed by Dakshina Kannada and Mandya with 48 cases each, two and nil fatalities respectively, while the rest were scattered in other districts.

Cumulatively, 8,83,899 Covid-19 positive cases have been confirmed in the state and these included 11,765 deaths and 8,47,612 discharges, the health department said in a bulletin. Of the active cases, 401 were undergoing treatment in Intensive Care Units of various hospitals.

On Sunday, 25 of the 30 districts reported nil fatalities, while almost all of them showed a tremendous decline in fresh infections, the bulletin said.

Most of those who succumbed to Covid-19 on Sunday had a history of Severe Acute Respiratory Infection (SARI).

A total of 1.05 lakh tests were done on Sunday, taking the cumulative number of specimens examined so far to 1.10 crore, the bulletin added.