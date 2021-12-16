Karnataka reports five more cases of Omicron Covid variant

Karnataka reported five more cases of Omicron Covid-19 variant taking the state's tally to eight, confirmed Health Minister K Sudhakar on Thursday.
Five more cases of #Omicron have been detected in Karnataka today:
🔹19 yr male returning from UK
🔹36 yr male returning from Delhi
🔹70 yr female returning from Delhi
🔹52 yr male returning from Nigeria
🔹33 yr male returning from South Africa @BSBommai #Omicronindia
