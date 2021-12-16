Karnataka reports five more cases of Omicron variant

Karnataka reports five more cases of Omicron Covid variant

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Dec 16 2021, 20:15 ist
  • updated: Dec 16 2021, 20:21 ist
A health worker collects swab sample of a commuter for Covid-19 test, amid fear of the spreading of a new variant of Covid-19, at KSR railway station in Bengaluru, Saturday, Dec. 4, 2021. Credit: PTI Photo

Karnataka reported five more cases of Omicron Covid-19 variant taking the state's tally to eight, confirmed Health Minister K Sudhakar on Thursday.

 

More to follow

Check out DH's latest videos on Covid:

 

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Karnataka News
Coronavirus
Covid-19
k sudhakar
India News

Related videos

What's Brewing

Bengalureans can now travel to Coorg by helicopter

Bengalureans can now travel to Coorg by helicopter

Mumbai's Panje wetland brims with life again

Mumbai's Panje wetland brims with life again

B'luru: Part of JC Road caves in forming 8-ft-deep hole

B'luru: Part of JC Road caves in forming 8-ft-deep hole

Maggi milkshake, chips curry: 2021's weird food combos

Maggi milkshake, chips curry: 2021's weird food combos

In Pics | World’s most admired men in 2021

In Pics | World’s most admired men in 2021

 