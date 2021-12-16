Karnataka reports five more cases of Omicron Covid variant

Karnataka reported five more cases of Omicron Covid-19 variant taking the state's tally to eight, confirmed Health Minister K Sudhakar on Thursday.

Five more cases of #Omicron have been detected in Karnataka today:

🔹19 yr male returning from UK

🔹36 yr male returning from Delhi

🔹70 yr female returning from Delhi

🔹52 yr male returning from Nigeria

🔹33 yr male returning from South Africa @BSBommai #Omicronindia

— Dr Sudhakar K (@mla_sudhakar) December 16, 2021