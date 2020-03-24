Karnataka reports five more COVID-19 cases; tally at 38

Five new cases of COVID-19 were reported in Karnataka on Tuesday taking the state's tally to 38 from 33 on Monday.

Patient 34 is a 32-year-old man, resident of Kasargod in Kerala, who had a travel history to Dubai and had arrived in Mangaluru on March 20. The patient has been quarantined and isolated at a designated hospital in Mangaluru.

Follow live updates of coronavirus cases in India here

Patient 35 is a 40-year-old man, a resident of Uttara Kannada district who had a history of travel to Dubai and arrived in India on March 21. The patient has been isolated and is being treated at a designated hospital in Uttara Kannada district.

Patient 36 is a 65-year-old man, a resident of Uttara Kannada district, who had a history of travel to Dubai and arrived in Mumbai on March 18 and travelled to Uttara Kannada by train. The patient has been isolated and is being treated at a designated hospital in Uttara Kannada district.

Also Read: Coronavirus India update: State-wise total number of confirmed cases

Patient 37 is a 56-year-old woman, a resident of Chikkaballapura district, family member and co-passenger of Patient 19 and Patient 22. She had a history of travel to Mecca in Saudi Arabia and had arrived in Hyderabad on March 14. The patient has been isolated at a designated hospital in Chikkaballapura.

Patient 38 is a 56-year-old woman, resident of Bengaluru and a contact of Patient 13. She has been isolated at a designated hospital in Bengaluru. Out of 38 cases detected and confirmed in Karnataka, three patients are passengers who were on their way to Kerala and had landed in airports in Karnataka.